Bolstered by a 67 from Buck Brumlow, the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes won the Heritage Five-Star Invitational at Windstone Golf Club in Ringgold on Thursday by a slim two-shot margin.
The Canes finished at 296, while Brumlow was the day's low medalist. He was the only player to finish his round under par. Christian Heritage was runner-up at 298, while the host Generals finished third with a score of 320.
The rest of the field included Northwest Whitfield (322), Dalton (323), LaFayette (327), Calhoun (328), Coahulla Creek (338), Gordon Lee (353), Ringgold (358) and North Murray (361).
Chandler Burns paced the Generals with a solid round of 74. Robert Allen Lyle carded an even 80, followed by Declan Ryan with an 82 and Cain Stover with an 84. Matthew Redman (86) and Logan Self (86) also played for Heritage, but only the lowest four scores counted towards the team total.
Tyler Jackson led the Ramblers with a 76 and Riley Grant added a 78. Jon Durham fired solid round of 83, followed by Kyle Moore (90), Scott Smith (90) and Brady Mullally (96).
For the Trojans, Tucker Windham had a 75, while Jacob Carlock and Ben Richardson each shot an 89. Weston Beagles, Gavin McAlister and Sam Norton all shot 100.
And for the Tigers, Harrison Haupt led the way with a 78, followed by Christian Ballistreri (86), Jett Bridges (94), Joe Manning (100) and Cole Bailey (100). Ringgold was playing without Gavin Noble. The Coastal Carolina signee is in South Carolina this weekend, taking part in the prestigious Junior Invitational.
Noble carded an even par 72 in the first round and is tied for 20th place in the 54-player field. He is eight shots back of first-round leader Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland.