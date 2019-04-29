The Heritage Generals finished as runner-up, while LaFayette Ramblers took home third place in the Class 4A area golf tournament in LaGrange on Monday.
The two schools were part of a field that included two separate regions within the classification.
Playing at The Fields Golf Course, Cartersville won the championship with a score of 298, followed by Heritage at 319 and LaFayette at 322. Both the Generals and the Ramblers automatically qualified for the upcoming Class 4A state tournament.
Chandler Burns had a 76 for the Generals. Matthew Redman carded a 77. Cain Stover had an 81 and Robert A. Lyle shot 85 for Heritage.
For LaFayette, Tyler Jackson led the way with a 75, followed by Riley Grant with a 76, Scott Smith with an 85 and Kyle Moore with an 86 to round out the team total. Jon Durham (88) and Brady Mullaly (94) also played for the Ramblers.
The Class 4A state tournament will be played at the Country Club of Columbus on May 20-21.