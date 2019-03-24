The Heritage High School boys' golf team shot a team score of 330 and placed third overall at the Nob North Invitational on Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
Chandler Burns led the way with a 79, followed by Robert Lyle with an 82, Cain Stover with an 84 and Matthew Redman with an 85. Declan Ryan (87) and Carter Bell (93) also played for the Generals, but only the four lowest scores counted toward the team total.
Cartersville won the boys' title with a 311, while Christian Heritage (312) finished one stroke behind.