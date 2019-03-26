LaFayette High School golfer Riley Grant shot a sparkling 67 at a tournament at the Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega on March 23 to tie for the lowest individual score of the day. Grant would finish second after a scorecard playoff.
Tyler Jackson shot a very respectable 76 for the Ramblers, while a pair of 84s by Brady Mullaly and Scott Smith completed LaFayette's team score of 311. The Ramblers tied Class 7A Brookwood for seventh place in the 16-team event.
North Gwinnett won the tournament with a 289. The finished two strokes ahead of North Oconee (291) and four clear of Richmond Academy (293).
Gordon Lee (394) placed 15th overall. Tucker Windham paced the Trojans with a 76, followed by Jacob Carlock with an 84. Ben Richardson's 116 and Gavin McAllister's 119 rounded out the team score.