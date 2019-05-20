With 18 holes in the books at the GHSA State Golf Championships, the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans are still in the hunt for a state title sweep.
But there is still lots of work to be done.
The Lady Trojans trail Lake Oconee Academy by nine shots going into tomorrow's final round, while the Trojans are tied with ACE Charter School in second Place, four shots in back of Drew Charter School.
Gordon Lee got a 75 from senior Macall Miller in the Class 1A Public School girls’ tournament, which is being held at Southern Hills Golf Club in Hawkinsville. Miller is second overall in the individual standings, while fellow senior Jessica Hickman is in fifth place overall after her 84 on Monday.
The Lady Trojans finished the day with a team score 159. Freshman Cora Mount shot a 101 in her first round, while sophomore Alexandria Maynor carded a 119. Only the two lowest scores count towards the team total each day.
Defending state champion Lake Oconee Academy (150) got a 73 from Katie Scheck, while her sister Kelly finished her first round with a 77 to round out the team score. Commerce (165) is in third place, six shots in back of Gordon Lee. Drew Charter (173) is fourth and Seminole County (192) in fifth.
On the boys’ side, Gordon Lee senior Tucker Windham is tied for second place individually with Vic Mincey of Jenkins County. Both golfers shot 74’s in the opening round at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins. They both trail Schley County’s Thad Clark, who shot a 71 on Monday.
Drew Charter, who prevented the Trojans from winning the area title at LaFayette a few weeks ago, shot a 348 to hold the lead in the clubhouse, while Gordon Lee and ACE Charter are four shots back after 352’s on Monday. Schley County (357) is fourth and Towns County (360) is fifth.
Ben Richardson had an 87 for the Trojans, while the team score was rounded out by an 89 from Jacob Carlock and a 102 from Weston Beagles. Sam Norton (108) and Gavin McAllister (130) also played for Gordon Lee on Monday.
Class 4A girls
The Heritage Lady Generals got an 88 from Lauren Self, a 91 from Caroline Bentley and a 102 from Kendal Harrell as they shot a first-round score of 281 in the Class 4A girls’ tournament at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus.
LaFayette was led by a 95 from Maci Johnson as Lady Ramblers shot 324 on the day. Shelby Whittle (107) and Emma Moore (122) completed LaFayette’s steam score, while Hannah Bowman also played and shot a 123.
Columbus, led by individual leader Faith Scott (71), leads the team standings at 226, but just one stroke in front of Woodward Academy (227). Blessed Trinity (235) is third, followed by White County (236).
Class 4A boys
At the Columbus Country Club, the Heritage Generals got a 77 from Matthew Redman and a 78 from Chandler Burns as they opened the Class 4A boys’ state tournament with a 318 total in the first round. Robert Allen Lyle (81) and Carter Bell (82) rounded out the team score.
Cain Stover (87) and Declan Ryan (92) also played for Heritage, who is in 10th place in the team standings.
The LaFayette Ramblers are one spot behind as they are tied with Blessed Trinity for 11th place with a 322 in the opening round. The Ramblers got a 73 from Tyler Jackson, who is tied for 13th individually. Riley Grant (79), Brady Mullaly (82) and Kyle Moore (88) rounded out the team score for the Ramblers. Jon Durham 96 and Scott Smith 100 also played for LaFayette.
St. Pius X got a 65 from first-round leader Carter Loftin to help the Golden Knights to the first-round lead. St. Pius shot an even-par 284 on Monday and enjoys a six-stroke lead over North Oconee (290) and an eight-stroke lead over Columbus (292). Marist (297) sits in fourth.
Class 3A boys
Ringgold senior Gavin Noble, playing as an individual, is in a tie for second place after the first 18 holes of the Class 3A boys’ state tournament at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell.
Noble carded a 1-under par 71 on Monday as is tied with Westminster’s Walker McPhail and McPhail’s teammate Sam Lupe, who won the individual state title a year ago. All three are chasing another Westminster golfer, freshman William Love, who opened with a 4-under 68 that included seven birdies.
Noble bogeyed the par-5 first hole, but had birdies on two more par-5’s to finish 1-under at the turn. A bogey at 11 put him back at even-par, but he would birdie the par-4 15th hole to get back in red numbers.