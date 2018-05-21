Eighteen holes of the Class 1A public school boys' state golf championship are in the books and the Gordon Lee Trojans are halfway home to another state championship.
Playing at the Double Oaks Golf Club in Commerce, the Navy-and-White - eyeing their fourth state championship since 2013 - shot a respectable 312 in Monday's first round. They own an eight-stroke lead over second-place Schley County (320) and enjoy a 21-stroke lead over Drew Charter School (333), who is currently sitting in third place. Seminole County and Towns County are tied for fourth at 339, while Trion (352) is sixth overall.
The Trojans have three golfers currently in the top six individually.
Tucker Windham shot a 2-over par 74 in the first round and is tied for the overall lead with Schley County's Thad Clark and Hawkinsville's Hunter Dokey. Jacob Carlock is just one shot behind after shooting a 3-over par 75, while Gray Weldon carded a 76 in the opening round. Weldon is tied for fifth with Ryan Smith of Lake County Academy.
Windham and Weldon shared the state individual title last year along with former teammate Justin Hickman.
Christian Boyd carded an 87 on Day 1 to round out Gordon Lee's team total. Also teeing it up for the Trojans on Monday was Gunner Williams (90) and Cole Walker (94).
In the Class 1A public school girls' tournament, being contested at Reynolds Lake Oconee Golf Club, the Lady Trojans are in second place overall after shooting a 165 on Monday. They are nine strokes behind Lake Oconee Academy (156), the de facto host school for the tournament. Commerce (171) is third, followed by Seminole County (200) and Drew Charter School (204).
Individually, Katie Scheck of Lake Oconee Academy came in with a very nice 1-over par 73 on Monday and owns an eight-shot lead over Gordon Lee's Macall Miller - the defending individual state champion - who shot 81 in her first round.
Emma McCord of Lake Oconee Academy and McKenzie McRee of Commerce are tied for third at 83, while Gordon Lee's Jessica Hickman is in fifth place with an 84. Also playing for the Lady Trojans on Monday was Alexandria Maynor (102) and Emma Cate Dendy (114), who are both in the top 16.
Gordon Lee shared the girls' team title with Portal last May.
The tournaments are scheduled to conclude with 18 more holes on Tuesday.
Ringgold seniors looking to gain ground
Tiger seniors Miranda Rich and Gavin Noble are competing as individuals in the Class 3A state tournaments, which are both being held at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell.
Rich shot an 86 on Monday and is in a tie for 10th place overall. Eujin Pyon of Rutland is the leader in the clubhouse after shooting a 2-over par 74.
On the boys' side, Noble played the back nine first and made the turn in 40, but had four birdies on the front nine and finished with a 76, putting in a tie for 11th.
Zac Thornton of Pierce County leads the way after a 3-under par 69 on Monday. He is one shot ahead of Bremen's Tyler Lipscomb - an Alabama commit - who shot 70 in the first round.