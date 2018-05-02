The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans are headed back to the Class 1A Public School state golf championships in three weeks and will do so area champions.
At the Area 3-A tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday, the Lady Trojans got a 79 from low medalist McCall Miller and a 90 from Jessica Hickman to post a 169 and claim a 38-shot victory over runner-up Drew Charter School.
Alexandria Maynor shot a 99 for Gordon Lee, why Emma Cate Dendy finished with a 108 for the area champions.
On the boys' side, Gordon Lee had four scores of 86 or better and finished with a 326 to win the area title by 15 strokes over Trion (341). Drew Charter School (361) joined Gordon Lee and Trion as state qualifiers. Mt. Zion (381) and Bowdon (417) rounded out the field.
Jacob Carlock paced the Trojans on Tuesday with a 79, followed by an 80 from Gray Weldon, an 81 from Tucker Windham and an 86 from Christian Boyd. Gunner Williams (108) and Greg Mullis (119) also teed it up for Gordon Lee.
Georgia Northwestern signee Noah Hankins and Drew Charter's Anthony Ford both shot rounds of 76 with Hankins earning the individual trophy after beating Ford in a one-hole playoff.
The girls' Class 1A Public School state tournament will be held at The Preserve at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, while the boys' tournament will be held at Double Oaks Golf Club in Commerce. Both tournaments will be May 21-22.
The Trojans are the defending state champions, while the Lady Trojans shared the state title with Portal last season after rain shortened the two-day event to just 18 holes.