The LaFayette Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up victories on Tuesday as the schools' golf teams met for a match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Ramblers, 127-158, as the teams counted their lowest three scores. Gordon Lee got a 1-over-par 37 from Macall Miller and a 44 from Jessica Hickman. Cora Mount and Alexandria Maynor both shot 46.
Shelby Whittle led the Lady Ramblers with a 48, while Maci Johnson and Hannah Bowman each carded a 55. Emma Moore finished the day with a 59.
On the boys' side, LaFayette won the match, 160-177. Riley Grant had a 2-under-par 34 for the Ramblers, followed by a 40 from Tyler Jackson, a 42 from Jon Durham and a 44 from Kyle Moore.
Tucker Windham had a 1-over-par 37 to pace the Trojans. Jacob Carlock added a 41, while a 49 from Ben Richardson and a 50 from Weston Beagles rounded out the scoring.
Also playing for LaFayette was Scott Smith (45), Brady Mullaly (46), Junior Barber (56), Braden Queen (57) and Jud Woods (60).
Greg Mullis had a 58 for Gordon Lee, while Sam Norton added a 61.