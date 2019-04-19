The Gordon Lee Trojans and LaFayette Ramblers continued to prep for upcoming area tournaments with a head-to-head, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
Riley Grant had a 37 and Jon Durham carded a 40 as the Ramblers defeated the Trojans, 165-185. A 42 by Tyler Jackson and a 46 by Kyle Moore rounded out the scoring for LaFayette.
Brady Mullally and Scott Smith both shot 47 for the Ramblers. Junior Barber added a 50 and Braden Queen had a 52.
For Gordon Lee, Tucker Windham tied Grant for low medalist honors with a 37. Ben Richardson had a 46 for the Trojans, followed by a 50 from Jacob Carlock and a 52 from Gavin McAlister. Weston Beagles also played for Gordon Lee and finished with a 55.
On the girls' side, the Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Ramblers, 87-104. Only the lowest two scores on the day were used for the team total.
Cora Mount had a 42 for Gordon Lee, while Jessica Hickman shot a 45. Alexandria Maynor also played for Gordon Lee and shot a 56.
LaFayette's score was made up of a 50 by Maci Johnson and a 54 by Shelby Whittle. Also playing for the Lady Ramblers was Hannah Bowman (55) and Emma Moore (57).