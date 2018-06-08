GOLF: Gordon Lee golfers help North to All-Star win

Gordon Lee’s Tucker Windham and Macall Miller joined some of the top prep golfers in the state for the Georgia North-South All-Star matches on Wednesday and Thursday at the Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
And thanks to the efforts of the rising seniors, the North squad won the Ryder Cup-style event, 19½-17½, over their counterparts from the South.
There were foursomes matches on Wednesday, followed by singles matches on Thursday. The South team led 6½-5½ after the first day, but a 14-11 edge in singles gave the North the win and a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series.
Miller, fourth in the individual standings in the recent GHSA Class 1A Public School state tournament, teamed with Commerce’s McKenzie McRee (third at state), but lost 1 Down in their foursomes match. Miller came back in singles to finish all square with Central-Carroll’s Morgan Collins (T4th in Class 4A) and earn a half-point.
Meanwhile, Windham – the individual co-state champion in Class 1A Public – paired up with Josh Campbell of Commerce (T12th at state) to roll to a 5 and 4 victory in foursomes. Then on Thursday, Windham dominated Stateboro’s Tate Rackleff (T32th in Class 5A) with a 7 and 5 victory.