With just about one month to go until the GHSA state tournaments, local golfers continued their prep work at the Heritage Five-Star Girls' Invitational Tournament at Nob North Golf Course on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee and Dalton tied for first place with team scores of 246. The Lady Catamounts would claim the championship on a tiebreaker.
Jessica Hickman was the low medalist for the Lady Trojans with a 79. Macall Miller finished with an 82, while Cora Mount rounded out the scoring with an 85. Alexandria Maynor also played for Gordon Lee, finishing at 107.
Northwest Whitfield (285) was third, followed by LaFayette (304), Christian Heritage (334) and Coahulla Creek (343).
Maci Johnson and Shelby Whittle each shot 97 for the Lady Ramblers. Hannah Bowman carded a 110 and Emma Moore finished at 113.
Lauren Self (96) and Kendal Harrell (102) played as individuals for the host Lady Generals, who did not have enough golfers to post a team score.