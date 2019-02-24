The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans raised the curtain on the 2019 high school golf season by placing second at the 12-team Heart of Georgia Tournament at the Ouchee Trail Country Club in Cochran on Saturday.
Using a modified scoring system, Gordon Lee finished with 57 points and trailed only Brookstone (60) in the final team standings.
Macall Miller finished with 39 total points. Miller, who signed with the University of Montevallo in the offseason, carded a 74 to tie the Lady Trojans' single-round record, set by Rachel Mason nearly a decade ago. Jessica Hickman also had 18 points for the Lady Trojans, while Alexandria Maynor and Cora Mount also teed it up for Gordon Lee.