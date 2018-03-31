The Gordon Lee boys' golf team travel to Carrollton for the Central-Carroll Lions Invitational at Oak Mountain Golf Club on Saturday and turned in a very respectable third-place finish in a 19-team field that included teams from virtually all classifications in Georgia, as well as teams from Alabama.
Class 7A North Paulding, led by low medalist Rece Moore's 1-over par 73, won the team title with a 317. Dunwoody, a Class 6A school, was eight shots back at 325, followed by the Trojans at 329. Smith Station (Ala.) came in at 330 and Class 7A Brookwood's 'A' team posted a fifth-place score of 339.
Perry Jackson of Dunwoody was second individually with a 4-over 76. Gordon Lee had three golfers finish in the top 10. Jacob Carlock shot an 80 to finish in 6th Place, while Tucker Windham and Gray Weldon each carded and 82 to finish tied for ninth.
Cole Walker rounded out the team score with an 85 and Christian Boyd also played for the Trojans, finishing with a 90.
Gordon Lee will take part in the Hardaway Invitational at Bull Creek Country Club in Columbus this upcoming weekend.