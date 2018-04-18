The Gordon Lee Trojans took their swings at the Christian Heritage Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on Monday and finished in fifth place with a score of 335 in the 11-team event, while Heritage ended up in a tie for seventh with Allatoona at 349.
Dalton's "A" team won with a 307, followed by Walton (315), Christian Heritage (319) and Cartersville (329).
Tucker Windham shot a solid 75 for the Trojans, while Gray Weldon (82), Cole Walker (88) and Jacob Carlock (90) rounded out the team score. Christian Boyd (98) and Gunner Williams (112) also teed it up for Gordon Lee.
Cain Stover led the Generals with a 84 and Logan Self shot an 85, while Robert Allen Lyle and Matthew Redman both finished with an 88. Patrick Redman (95) and Carter Bell (99) also played for Heritage.
Both teams will be in action Thursday at Nob North for the Heritage Generals Invitational.