For the fourth time in the last six seasons, the Gordon Lee Trojans are state golf champions.
The Navy-and-White not only won their second consecutive Class 1A Public School state title on Tuesday - their fourth since 2013 - they did so in style by setting a new single-round school record as they shot an even 300 in the final round at Double Oaks Golf Club in Commerce.
The 300, combined with Monday's 312, gave them a two-day score of 612 and ultimately a 34-shot victory.
Tucker Windham, who shared the individual title with teammates Gray Weldon and Justin Hickman last year, finished in a three-way tie for the individual title once again. He backed up yesterday's 2-over par 74 with a solid 3-under par 69 to finish with a two-day total of 1-under-par 143. Windham's 69 was his career low round.
He tied for the top spot with Thad Clark of Schley County and Ryan Smith of Lake Oconee Academy.
Weldon placed fourth overall at 4-over par for the tournament. He carded an even-par 72 on Tuesday, one shot off his all-time best around. Jacob Carlock, who shot a career-low round of 75 on Monday, had a 76 in Round 2 to finish 7-over par for the tournament and secure sixth place overall. Cole Walker carded a very nice 83 on Tuesday, matching his career low, to round out the team score.
Gunnar Williams (86) and Christian Boyd (91) also played for Gordon Lee. The 86 by Williams was also a career-low round.
"It's fantastic," head coach Todd Windham said. "We're very thankful to get both days in. Last year there was a lot of excitement about Georgia going to a two-day tournament, only to see the rain shorten it to one. We ended up winning, which was great, but we were wanting to see how we would hold up over a two-day tournament.
"We only had an eight-shot lead coming into today, so it was great to see the guys respond, handle the conditions and play well. When you set a new school record, you know all the guys stepped up and played well."
The younger Windham battled Clark in the same group on Tuesday, matching each other shot for shot.
"Tucker's been knocking at the door (of breaking 70) and the round was bogey-free today, so that made it extra special," said the coach, who also just happens to be Tucker's dad.
Schley County (320-326) fell off Gordon Lee's pace on Tuesday, but still managed a second-place finish, while Towns County (339-332) took third. Trion was sixth, just one stroke out of a tie for fourth with Drew Charter School and Seminole County.
Lady Trojans finish as state runners-up
After sharing the state championship with Pelham last year, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans ended up with the runner-up trophy this time around as they followed up yesterday's 165 with a 176 on Tuesday at the Class 1A Girls Public School state tournament at The Preserve at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro.
Lake Oconee Academy, the de-facto host school, followed up yesterday's 156 with a 165 on Tuesday, but was able to increase its lead and win by 20 shots. Gordon Lee (341) was second followed by Commerce (344).
Lake Oconee Academy also had the individual champion in Katie Scheck. Scheck shot a 1-over par 73 on Monday and finished with a 2-over par 74 on Tuesday to win the title by 22 shots.
Gordon Lee's Jessica Hickman followed her 84 in the first round with an 85 on Tuesday and finished in second place overall, two shots ahead of McKenzie McRee of Commerce (83-88). Macall Miller, last year's individual state champ, was fourth overall for the Lady Trojans (81-91).
Alexandria Maynor (102-96) placed ninth overall for Gordon Lee, while Emma Cate Dendy made the biggest move for the Lady Trojans on Tuesday. After an opening-round 114, she shaved off 17 strokes to card a 97 and finish in 13th place overall.