After a fourth-place finish in the 2017 United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Men’s Golf National Championship at Penn State University, the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats are gearing up in preparation for a return trip to State College, Pa. in the fall.
That preparation will begin this Friday, Aug. 17, when they will host Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College and Northeast Alabama Community College in an 18-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
It will begin a stretch of five matches and tournaments leading up to the 2018 USCAA National Championships on Oct. 6-10.
Georgia Northwestern will head to Flat Rock, Ala. on Aug. 24 for a return match against Northeast Alabama at Dogwood Hills Golf Club and they will travel to Cleveland, Tenn. on Aug. 31 to again face off with the Cougars at Chata Valley Golf Club.
The final two warms-ups before USCAA Nationals will be in September. They will play in the Wallace State (Ala.) Invitational at the Cross Creek Golf Club in Cullman, Ala. on Sept. 9-11 before traveling to Valdosta, Ga. for the Thomas University Invitational at Kinderlou Golf Club on Sept. 23-25.
The Bobcats’ fall season will conclude two weeks after Nationals when they make the short drive to Adairsville’s Barnsley Gardens Course to participate in the Truett-McConnell Invitational on Oct. 21-23.