Gage Smith followed up his opening round 72 at The Farm last Tuesday to post a 2-under par 70 at the Dalton Golf and Country Club and win the individual title at the 2018 North Georgia Invitational.
Smith's 70 was one of five scores in the 70's posted by the Ramblers Tuesday's final round as LaFayette ended up tied with Class 7A powerhouse Mill Creek for third place in the team standings.
Carter Grant had a solid 75 on Tuesday, followed by Riley Grant (76) and Tyler Jackson (76), which rounded out the Ramblers' 297 score. Mason Cain had a 77, while Scott Smith finished with a 90.
Lambert followed up a 308 with a 284 in round two to finish with a 592. Dalton (307-289) was four shots back with a 596, while LaFayette and Mill Creek each came in at 606.
Mill Creek's Luka Karaulic - a Georgia Tech signee - shot a 68 on Tuesday to finish as the individual runner-up, while Dalton's Davis Smith - Gage Smith's future roommate at Valdosta State - was third overall.