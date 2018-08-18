Last fall, the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats golf team held the 27-hole lead at the USCAA National Championships at Penn State University.
But the Navy-and-Silver were not able to hang on to the lead over the final nine holes and the Bobcats had to settle for a disappointing fourth-place finish.
That disappointment has served as motivation over the past 10 months and on Friday, they finally got to take out a little frustration...and set a program-record in the process.
The Bobcats turned in the lowest two rounds in program history, following up a morning round 288 with an afternoon total of 289 and beating visiting Cleveland (Tenn.) State by 42 strokes in a 36-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Sophomore team captain Cole Roberts blistered the LaFayette layout with a 6-under par 66 and added a solid 1-under 71 later in the day to shoot a two-round total of 137.
Sophomore Lane Strickland followed up a morning-round 74 with a 69 in the afternoon to finish at 143. Freshman Noah Hankins (148) carded back-to-back 74's, freshman Spencer Alexander (149) had a 74 and a 75, while freshman Ryan Redd (151) went 76-75.
Colbe Cagle led the Cougars with a 149 (73-76). Cleveland State had rounds of 311 and 308 to finish with a total of 619.
"These guys have worked so hard and I'm very excited about this team," head coach Eddie Jackson said. "These guys are consistently good and this team has a shot at doing something special. They proved that again today."
Up next for the Bobcats is a match at Dogwood Hills Golf Club in Flat Rock, Ala. next Friday against Northeast Alabama Community College.