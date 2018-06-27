GOLF: Bobcats round out golf roster with North Murray graduate

Spend just a few minutes with Spencer Alexander and you quickly realize that three things are definitely important to him - golf, education and family - and not necessarily in that order.
Alexander took all three things into account when deciding his immediate college future and that decision was finalized on Tuesday (June 26) as the recent North Murray High School graduate signed on to play for Coach Eddie Jackson and the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats in front of family and friends at Spring Lakes Golf Club in Chatsworth.
“This day means a lot to me and my family,” Alexander said. “They’ve always been behind me, my dad and my mom both. At the end of the day I just want to make them happy and make our team a little bit better. The most important thing though is my education. It will give me a chance to help support my family in the future.”
Alexander said he couldn’t wait to start playing alongside his newest teammates, many of whom he already knows from his time on the course.
“All of us are friends,” he said. “When you go out there with all your friends, you know that they are behind you and they are supporting you. I like (Georgia Northwestern) and the fact that it’s a two-year school. I can go there, get my education, stay at home and help take care of my granny.”
Alexander just finished up a solid career with the Mountaineers, including a 77 at the area championships at Field’s Ferry in Calhoun.
While neither Alexander nor North Murray’s team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, Jackson, who was on hand scouting his new recruit that day, saw enough to convince him that the senior would be a solid addition to his 2018 recruiting class.
“Spencer kind of fell in our lap a month or two ago, right before school ended,” Jackson explained. “I was really impressed with his work ethic. He’s at the golf course pretty much 24/7. He was looking for a place to play in college and he was calling me quite a bit. I finally got to go watch him down at Field’s Ferry. I saw him play a good round, but I saw his passion for the game, which was the main thing. That’s what really sold me on him.
“We’ve recruited young men that really want to buy in and work hard and that describes Spencer Alexander to a tee. He has a good, solid game all around. We need to fine tune a few things with his game, but I think he’s going to be a big asset to us this fall and next spring.”
Jackson’s Bobcats qualified for the USCAA Nationals in Pennsylvania last fall in the program’s first year back after a year’s hiatus. They led the tournament with nine holes to play, but ultimately had to settle for fourth place.
Alexander believes the Bobcats will have a good chance to do even better this fall and perhaps even bring home some hardware.
“I think we have a really good shot,” he added. “With the guys we’ve brought in, I think we have a chance to win a national championship.”
Alexander said he plans to major in business.