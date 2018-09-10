The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats moved up one spot following their afternoon round on Monday, but they still sit in 11th place overall after two rounds of the 54-hole Wallace State Invitational in Cullman, Alabama.
Playing at the Cross Creek Golf Club, the first 18 holes of the tournament were played on Monday morning in rainy conditions with the Bobcats finishing at 311, which put them in 12th place in the 15-team field.
Noah Hankins led the way with an even-par 72, followed by Spencer Alexander and Lane Strickland with a pair of 79s and Cole Roberts with an 81. Ryan Redd also played for the Bobcats and shot an 86.
Georgia Northwestern would improve by eight shots in their second 18-hole round of the day as they carded a 303. Roberts and Hankins both shot a 75, while Redd finished at 76. Strickland and Alexander each had a 77 as only the four lowest scores count towards the team total.
The Bobcats (614), are just one shot behind Coastal Alabama (613) and four shots behind Andrew College (610) going into Tuesday's final round.
Central Alabama Community College opened with a 283 in the first round and followed up with a 277, including a pair of 66s. However, they are only tied for the lead as Mississippi Gulf Coast College backed up its opening round 285 with a 275. Their second-round included a 65 by Cameron Mobley and a pair of 69s.
Wallace State's 'A' team (286-285) is 11 shots back. Eastern Florida (292-282) is 14 back of the lead, while Calhoun Community College (Ala.) (301-284) rounds out the top five.