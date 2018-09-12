The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats were able to pick up one spot in Tuesday's final round of the Wallace State (Ala.) Fall Invitational and they finished the tournament in 10th place overall in the 15-team event.
Playing at the Cross Creek Golf Club in Cullman, Ala., Georgia Northwestern carded a 311 in Monday's morning round, followed by a 303 in the afternoon session. However, they finished up with another 311 on Tuesday to end the 54-hole event with a final total of 925.
Ryan Redd had the lowest score on Tuesday, shooting a 2-over par 74 on the 6,552-yard layout, his lowest round of the tournament. Lane Strickland and Noah Hankins each carded a 79, while Cole Roberts and Spencer Alexander each had an 81.
Mississippi Gulf Coast College had rounds of 285, 275 and 288 to end up at 16-under par (848) and beat Central Alabama Community College by two strokes. The Trojans finished at 14-under par (850), while the host team finished at 4-under par (860). Eastern Florida (3-under par) was the only other team to finish below par for the tournament (861).
Individually, Sam Murphy of Calhoun (Ala.) Community College went 13-under par (203) for his three rounds to win the title. Jon Hopkins (Miss. Gulf Coast) was the runner-up at 9-under (207) and Wallace State freshman Matt Smith shot 6-under (210) to place third.
The Bobcats will play in one final tournament - the Thomas University (Ga.) Invitational at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta - on Sept. 23-25 in preparation for USCAA Nationals at Penn State University in early October.