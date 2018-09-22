The Georgia Northwestern golf team made up a match with Northeast Alabama Community College Friday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course and cruised to a 38-shot victory, 598-636.
Lane Strickland opened with an even-par 72 on his first 18 holes before shooting a 1-over 73 to finish at 145 and claiming low medalist honors for the day. Noah Hankins carded a 73 and followed up with a 75 for a 148 total, while Spencer Alexander shot 78 and 72 to finish at 150 on the day.
Cole Roberts (75-83) and Ryan Redd (76-82) both finished at 158. The Bobcats had a team score of 296 in the opening round before following up with a 302.
Brody Rickles led Northeast Alabama with a total of 154 (78-76). The visitors shot a 319 in the opening round before a 317 in the late afternoon.
The Bobcats are in Valdosta to begin play in the Thomas University Invitational at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Sunday and wrap up on Tuesday. It will be final warm-up before the Bobcats head to State College, Pa. for the USCAA National Tournament, starting Oct. 6.