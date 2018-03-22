Three members of Georgia Northwestern men's golf team participated in the Ron Marshall Spring Fling last week at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro, Ala.
Competing only as individuals, Lane Strickland finished tied for 12th place on the 7,101-yard, par-72 layout. The former Sonoraville High School golfer had rounds of 76, 72 and 74 to finish with a 6-over par score of 222.
Ex-Southeast Whitfield golfer Logan Curtis, playing in his first event for the Bobcats, had an opening round of 80, but followed it up with rounds of 75 and 78 to finish at 17-over par (233). Curtis tied for 44th place.
Former Northwest Whitfield golfer Cole Roberts also played in the tournament. He shot rounds of 84, 85 and 81 to finish 34-over par (250).
Jake Maples of Central Alabama Community College took the individual title. Maples shot a 74 and a 75 on the first two days, but turned in dazzling 5-under 67 in his final round to finish the tournament with an even-par score of 216. Calhoun Community College took the team total at 13-over.
The tournament featured 92 golfers representing some of the top junior college and small college golf teams in both the Southeast and Midwest regions of the country.