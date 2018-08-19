The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats and Lady Bobcats basketball teams will be holding tryouts at the Rossville Athletic Center (301 Williams Street) starting this Thursday.
Tryouts for the Lady Bobcats will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m., while tryouts for the Bobcats will be held Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m.
In addition, the GNTC Cheer Cats will hold tryouts at Hot Shots in Fort Oglethorpe (1064 Cloud Springs Road) from 9 a.m.-12 noon, starting this Friday, Aug. 24 and every Friday morning through Sept. 28.
Prospective athletes must be currently enrolled GNTC students, taking at least 12 credit hours and be in good standing with the school. Participants must also present a current and updated physical form.