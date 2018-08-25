The Georgia Northwestern golf team moved to 2-0 in individual matches after a five-stroke victory over Northeast Alabama Community College Friday afternoon at Dogwood Hills Golf Club in Flat Rock, Alabama.
The Bobcats finished with a total score of 304 and were led by Lane Strickland and Noah Hankins, who both carded 3-over par 75's on the day.
Cole Roberts and Spencer Alexander both finished with a 77 and Ryan Redd had a 78 to cap the scoring.
Georgia Northwestern will head to Cleveland, Tennessee this Friday to face Cleveland State Community College at Chatata Valley Golf Club.
The two schools met at the LaFayette Golf Course a little over a week ago with the Bobcats winning by 42 strokes in a 36-hole match.
GNTC drops volleyball opener
The Lady Bobcats volleyball team opened their season on Friday night against Welch College in Nashville, Tennessee.
Georgia Northwestern would improve as the night went on, but not enough to get the win as the Lady Flames won the match in four sets, 25-9, 25-13, 20-25 and 25-21.
Kayleigh Goff had a nice all-around game for the Lady Bobcats. Goff served up six aces, eight assists and added four kills to go with 10 digs and a pair of blocks. Mia Clark also had a solid night with three aces, three kills, seven assists, two blocks and two digs. Newcomer Katie Dixon had three aces, four kills and six digs in her first collegiate match.
Morgen Simmons had eight digs for the Lady Bobcats, while Kaylin Graham added six digs. Summer Fitzpatrick had two kills and four blocks. Savannah Walker had two aces, two kills and a block, while Jamese Miller picked up one kill and one dig.
Georgia Northwestern (0-1) will try again on Monday when they travel to Dayton, Tennessee to face the Bryan College junior varsity squad at 6:30 p.m.