After beating Cleveland State by 42 strokes two weeks ago in LaFayette, the Georgia Northwestern Bobcats found the going a little bit tougher in the rematch on Friday afternoon.
Leading by three strokes going into the final hole, the Bobcats lost the lead and were ultimately beaten by the Cougars by a mere two strokes, 305-307, at Chatata Valley Golf Club in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Spencer Alexander shot a team-best 75 for the Bobcats. Ryan Redd and Lane Strickland each had a 77, while Cole Roberts finished at 78. Noah Hankins also played and finished with a 79, but only the lowest four scores count toward the team total.
Seth Ward paced Cleveland State with the day's low round of 72.
Georgia Northwestern will participate in its first tournament of the year, the Wallace State Invitational, at the Cross Creek Golf Club in Cullman, Alabama on Sept. 9-11.
Lady Bobcats fall at Chattanooga State
The Georgia Northwestern volleyball team made the short drive to Amnicola Highway this past Thursday, but suffered straight-sets loss to Chattanooga State, who is playing in its inaugural season.
The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-13 and picked up a 25-23 victory in the second set before closing it out, 25-17.
Summer Fitzpatrick had eight kills, three digs and two blocks for the Lady Bobcats. Savannah Walker had six kills and two blocks. Morgen Simmons led the way on defense with six digs, while Kaylin Graham had three digs and recorded an ace.
Kayleigh Goff dished out seven assists to go with three digs, two kills and a block. Mia Clark had four digs, three assists, two kills and one ace. Jamese Miller finished with two kills, while Destiny Willbanks had one kill, one dig and one block.
Georgia Northwestern (1-2) will play Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) in Waleska, Georgia against the Reinhardt University junior varsity squad before finally opening the home portion of their schedule on Thursday (6 p.m.) against Hiwassee College at the Rossville Athletic Center.