The Heritage Lady Generals, who sat in second place after the first day of competition on Monday, finished up in second place after the final day of the Region 6-AAAA track championships at Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday.
Heritage earned 119 points to finish runner-up to Gilmer (157). Northwest (102) was third, followed by Pickens (80), Southeast (58), Ridgeland (49), and LaFayette (40).
Raleigh Lewis, who won the discus on Monday, completed the sweep with a win in the shot put (34-8 1/4). It was her fourth consecutive region championship in that event.
Taiya Ford had a solid day on the track. She won the 100 (13.34), was second in the 200 (27.84) and teamed with Akeera Ford, Madelyn Thompson and Zauren Burton to win the 4x100 (52.85).
Thompson finished as runner-up in the 100 hurdles (16.32), while Meliah Postell was third in the 300 hurdles (53.65). Burton was third in the high jump (4-8) and Alex Gass was third in the 800 (2:42.67).
Gass also placed fourth in the 3200 (14:05.36). Burton was fifth in the 100 (13.96). Kazmin Williams was fifth in the shot put (28-6) and Jaden Dennis took sixth in the 400 (1:08.62). Also finishing sixth was the 4x400 team of Dennis, Gass, Burton and Anna Driskell (4:57.95).
Burton finished seventh in the 200 (30.06). Thompson was seventh in the 300 hurdles (55.27). Mariah McCrary was seventh in the 100 hurdles (19.61) and eighth in the triple jump (27-3).
Ciera Foster, who won the long jump on Monday, was second in the triple jump for Ridgeland (29-7 3/4). The Lady Panthers had another runner-up finish in Ke'Asia Harris, who was second in the 100 (13.55). Kiera Foster was third in the 200 (28.05), while Harris, the Foster sisters and Grayson James finished second in the 4x100 (52.98).
Macie Boren was sixth in the 800 (2:50.30) and Laneyah Fairbanks was sixth in the high jump (4-2).
For LaFayette, Tailor Harris was third in the triple jump (29-5 1/2), one spot ahead of teammate Allie Durham (29-3 3/4). Alona Davis was fourth in the 400 (1:05.85) and fifth in the 200 (29.10). Kiara Shropshire was fourth in the shot put (28-6 1/2) and Sarah Ray won in a tiebreaker to finish fifth in the high jump (4-2).
Hannah Dearing was seventh in the 3200 (14:42.14) and Harris was eighth in the 100 hurdles (21.03). In the relay races, the team of Ray, Durham, Davis and Harris was seventh in the 4x100 (56.57), while Harris, Davis, Dearing and Brianna Minor finished eighth in the 4x400 (5:07.12).
The top four in each event have qualified for the state sectionals, which will be held April 28 in Columbus. The top four in the 1600 and 3200 in the region meets advance directly to the state finals next month in Rome.