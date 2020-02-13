A pair of goals by Annabelle Casto lifted the Ridgeland Lady Panthers to their first victory of the season on Thursday night as they claimed a 4-0 home shutout against longtime rival LFO.
Katieann Thompson and Kaitlyn Durham both found the back of the net as Ridgeland improved to 1-0-1 on the season behind Riley McBee's second shutout in as many games. McBee collected six saves.
The backline of Emalee Harris, BreeAnna Ledford, Jade Ransom and Aiyana Cummings earned praise for their efforts.
Ridgeland led 3-0 at halftime.
LFO fell to 0-2 on the year.
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.