Savannah Satterfield shot a dazzling 75 to lead the North Murray Lady Mountaineers to a five-stroke victory at the Heritage Lady General Invitational at Nob North Golf Club on Thursday.
Despite tricky pin placements and very stiff winds, Satterfield navigated to the course at 3-over par to earn low medalist honors, while her team finished with a 265.
Her three playing partners on the day all earned All-Tournament status. Dalton's Katelyn Skiffen was second with an 85, followed by Ringgold's Miranda Rich at 87 and Gordon Lee's Macall Miller with an 89.
Dalton shot a 270 as a team to finish as runner-up. Allatoona (286) was third, followed by Gordon Lee (295), Heritage (300), Harrison (311) and Coahulla Creek (339). Gordon Central also competed, but did not have enough players finish their rounds to qualify for the team standings.
Jessica Hickman shot a 99 for the Lady Trojans and Emma Cate Dendy finished at 107.
Lauren Self led Heritage with a 94, followed by Carson Nixon and Kendall Harrell at 103. Katie Proctor shot a 104, Caroline Bentley had a 105 and Traevin Penland carded a 110.
Rich was the only Ringgold girl to compete in the tournament.