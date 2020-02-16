For the fourth time in the last five years, the Ringgold Lady Tigers are moving on to the Sweet 16.
The Blue-and-White bolted out to a 10-point first-quarter lead and never trailed as they took down visiting Hart County, 68-53, in the opening round of the Class 3A girls' state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Sydney Pittman knocked down six shots in the opening quarter as Ringgold led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter. Pittman would finish the game with 22 points, six assists and four steals.
The Lady Bulldogs sliced the gap down to 32-26 by halftime, but the Lady Tigers would push it back out to a 10-point lead by the end of the third quarter before scoring 20 points over the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Rachel Lopez finished with 12 points, five steals and three assists. Rachel Akers had 12 points and six rebounds and Shelby Cole dropped in nine points to go with four rebounds and two assists.
Sarah Headrick finished with five points and three rebounds. Caroline Hemphill had three points. Riley Nayadley and Amber Gainer had two points apiece and Maggie Reed added one. Ringgold helped itself at the charity stripe by going 14 of 17 on the night.
Taniya Alexandra scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half for Hart County and Abbygail McLane had 10 points, including two of her team's six threes.
Ringgold (19-8) will travel to Macon in the second round to face Region 4 champion Rutland (19-6), who handled Liberty County in the opening round, 52-29.
Region 6 went 2-2 in the opening round. Sonoraville posted a 61-41 win over Jackson County, but Coahulla Creek was beaten by Jefferson, 62-55, and Calhoun was edged out by Morgan County, 43-40.