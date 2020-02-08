Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles captured the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 championship on Friday with a 50-34 win over Unity Christian School of Rome in the region tournament finals at Praise Academy in Powder Springs.

With the victory, OCA (18-3) will host the first round of the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament Monday night at 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles are slated to take on the fourth-place team from Region 2. That team will be the loser of Saturday's game between Douglasville's Harvester Christian Academy (7-4-1) and their crosstown rival Heirway Christian Academy (6-6).

Individual stats from Oakwood's Friday afternoon win were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

