The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles captured the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 championship on Friday with a 50-34 win over Unity Christian School of Rome in the region tournament finals at Praise Academy in Powder Springs.
With the victory, OCA (18-3) will host the first round of the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament Monday night at 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles are slated to take on the fourth-place team from Region 2. That team will be the loser of Saturday's game between Douglasville's Harvester Christian Academy (7-4-1) and their crosstown rival Heirway Christian Academy (6-6).
Individual stats from Oakwood's Friday afternoon win were not available as of press time.