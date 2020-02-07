The No. 1-seeded Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles survived a very tough test from No. 3 Lyndon Academy and advanced to the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 championship game on Friday with a 43-42 victory at Praise Academy in Powder Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Avery Green had 18 points and six rebounds for the Lady Eagles, followed by 11 points and seven boards by Lily Green. Grayson Broadrick had five points and four assists.Lexie Asher collected three points and five rebounds, while McKenley Baggett, Raleigh Suits and Anslee Tucker all scored two points apiece.
Oakwood (17-3) will face No. 2-seeded Unity Christian in the title game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday back at Praise Academy.
With Thursday's win, the Lady Eagles are guaranteed a first-round Division I-A state tournament playoff game on Monday, Feb. 10.