LFO Warriors

The 2019-2020 basketball season came to an end for the LFO Lady Warriors on Thursday night with a 56-36 loss to Coahulla Creek in the quarterfinals of the Region 6-AAA tournament at North Murray High School.

The Lady Colts jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and never relinquished it as they punched their ticket to the state tournament and earned a berth in the semifinals against Sonoraville on Friday.

Christina Collins finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for LFO, who ended the year with a 9-18 overall record. Mackenzie Begley had 11 points. Ateana Copeland finished with four, while Jakia Bentley and Madison Stookey had two points each.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

