The 2019-2020 basketball season came to an end for the LFO Lady Warriors on Thursday night with a 56-36 loss to Coahulla Creek in the quarterfinals of the Region 6-AAA tournament at North Murray High School.
The Lady Colts jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and never relinquished it as they punched their ticket to the state tournament and earned a berth in the semifinals against Sonoraville on Friday.
Christina Collins finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for LFO, who ended the year with a 9-18 overall record. Mackenzie Begley had 11 points. Ateana Copeland finished with four, while Jakia Bentley and Madison Stookey had two points each.