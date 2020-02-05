The LFO Lady Warriors had dropped close games to Murray County twice in region play earlier this season, once by two points and the other by just three.
However, the third time proved to be the charm for the Red-and-White.
They got it done when it counted the most as they picked up a 37-31 victory over the Lady Indians in the Region 6-AAA tournament at North Murray High School on Tuesday night.
After a first quarter that saw the two teams tied at 13 apiece, LFO held Murray County to just two points in the second period to take a 27-14 lead into the locker room.
Murray County would trail by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before starting to make a second-half run. They would slice the deficit down to five early in the fourth quarter, but got no closer as the Lady Warriors (9-16) advanced to the quarterfinals.
Christina Collins had a big night with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sydney O'Neal had six points and two steals. Mackenzie Begley finished the night with three points and five boards, while Ateana Copeland, Madison Stookey and Piper Piatt scored two points apiece. Stookey also grabbed eight rebounds and block a pair of shots.
Ella Dotson had 13 points for the Lady Indians.
LFO will take on Coahulla Creek at 4 p.m. on Thursday with the winner not only advancing to Friday night's semifinals, but earning a spot in the Class AAA state tournament.