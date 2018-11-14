The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got a jump on the season Wednesday night with a road game at Armuchee.
The Navy-and-White hung tough, but were ultimately edged out by the Lady Indians, 43-40.
It was a night for the Gordon Lee freshmen to step to the forefront as all 40 points were scored by ninth-graders. That included a game-high 21 points from Emma McGraw, who connected on three 3-pointers and went 6-of-7 at the charity stripe.
Gordon Lee forged a 23-21 lead at intermission, but managed just three points in a low-scoring third quarter. They would get back on track in the final eight minutes, but couldn't find a way to get past the Lady Indians in the end.
Star Alexander had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points, while Emma Langston had five points with one trey. Macy Sharp picked up three points and Skye Alexander finished with one point to round out the scoring.
Gordon Lee (0-1) will head to Boynton on Thursday to face Heritage in a non-region game. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., followed by the boys' game at 7:30.