The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans faced a tough schedule right out of the gate this season and stood at 2-10 going into the final night of the Southcrest Bank Christmas Tournament on their own home floor back on Dec. 21.
But that night, the young Lady Trojans grew up just a little as they claimed a 63-60 win over a solid Pickens squad that finished third in Region 6-AAAA in the regular season and qualified for the state playoffs.
Using that game as a springboard, the Lady Trojans have gone a respectable 6-6 over their last 12 contests with none of those wins being bigger than the one they turned in on Monday night.
Playing on the road in Marietta in the opening round of the Region 6-A tournament, Gordon Lee upset host Walker, 59-45, to earn itself spot in the region quarterfinals.
The Lady Trojans (9-16), trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but came charging back to grab a 24-19 lead at intermission. They would increase their advantage to 45-33 at the end of the third quarter, before going on to the victory.
Gracie O'Neal dropped in 18 points for the Navy-and-White, followed by 12 from Emma McGraw and eight from Sadie Gasaway. Addison Sturdivant finished with six points. Skye Alexander had five points and Emma Phillips finished with four. Ashlyn Schmidt, Riley Shirley and Sidney Gasaway all scored two points apiece.
Gordon Lee will look pull another stunner on Tuesday when they travel back to Marietta to face old rival Darlington in a game that will be played at Mount Bethel Christian. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.