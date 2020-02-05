The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were looking to pull another upset against Darlington in the Region 6-A tournament at Mt. Bethel Christian in Marietta on Tuesday night and hung tough with the state-ranked Lady Tigers for a half.
However, Darlington would score 34 points in the second half to pull away for a 51-31 victory and end the regular season for the Lady Trojans.
Emma McGraw had 11 points for Gordon Lee (9-17), who trailed 17-12 at halftime. Star Alexander finished with eight points, followed by Skye Alexander with five. Sidney Gasaway scored four points, Emma Phillips had two and Gracie O'Neal chipped with one.
Olivia Adams had 16 points for Darlington, who is now 22-3 on the season.
The Lady Trojans will now wait to see if their power ranking will be high enough to earn a spot in the 24-team Class A public school state tournament. Currently, Gordon Lee sits in 29th place with 7.72 points.