The Catoosa County Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the city of Fort Oglethorpe and the Catoosa Great White Sharks swim team, will host the 2019 Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class C state swim meet on Saturday, July 20 at the Arlene Crye Pool at Gilbert-Stephenson Park (19 Van Cleve Street).
Approximately 252 qualifiers, ages 7-18, will be competing for state championships. The meet will begin with warm-ups at 7:30 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies and competition at 9.
For additional information, contact Catoosa Great White Sharks President Robert O’Donnell (Robertodonnell1222@gmail.com) or Catoosa County Parks and Recreation staff member Caitlin Conduff (Caitlin.conduff@catoosa.com).