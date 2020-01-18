After a few weeks without a meet, the Chattanooga women’s indoor track team got back into competition Friday at the Samford Invite at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Freshman Madelyn Thompson, last year's Catoosa County Girls' Co-Track Athlete of the Year, covered her first collegiate 60-meter hurdles in 9.66 to place third in the prelims. The Heritage alum also ran the 200 meters in a new personal record (PR) time of 28.27 seconds.
Another former Lady General standout, UTC senior Emily Poole, clocked in at 2:31.62 in the 800 and ran the 3,000 in a time of 10:44.80.
Freshman McKenzie Williamson finished the 60-meter dash at 8.06 seconds and also had a PR in the 200 at 26.85. Sage Davis ran a strong race to start the new decade, nearing her indoor PRs. She ran the 60 in 8.24 and 200 in 27.15.
“We are very excited about the start our freshman sprinters and hurdler gave us today,” Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer said. “Madelyn and McKenzie ran hard against very talented fields."
Nicole Buehrle and Ashlynd Broling took second and third in their heats. Buehrle was nearly a second off her PR at 5:08.92 in the mile and Broling ran her first-ever mile in 5:17.81.
Abby Bateman ran a PR in the 800, besting her previous top time by 0.53 seconds, placing third overall with a time of 2:17.26.
Freshman Lesley Green, in her second 3,000 meter race this season, was more than 10 seconds faster than her time at the Sewanee Opener.
The excitement for the Mocs came in the 1600 meter relay. The Mocs fielded two teams and were the only two in their heat.
“In the 4x4, we mixed up teams so we would be competitive against ourselves since we ended up being the only teams in our heat,” Meyer said. “The girls ran hard against each other, but Abby, running three for team A, pulled ahead and Emily held Lesley off for the win.
"Overall I was pleased and impressed with the ladies. They ran very well for this early in the season and I'm looking forward to more improvements in the coming weeks.”