Friday night, some seven-and-a-half hours after leaving the hospital for the first time in over two weeks, Heritage senior football player Thomas Owens was rolled out in a wheelchair to the 50-yard line where he served as one of the Generals' captains for their Senior Night game versus Northwest Whitfield.
Owens, who is facing a very lengthy rehab after surgery to repair a shattered leg, simply wasn't going to miss being there for his final home game...and his teammates certainly weren't going to let him down.
Heritage turned what was looking like a shootout with the visiting Bruins into a runaway 56-28 victory that secured the No. 3 seed for the Generals in next week's Class AAAA state playoffs.
Head coach E.K. Slaughter said that it meant a lot to have Owens, a vocal and spiritual leader for the Generals all season long, back on the sidelines.
"It meant a lot for us as coaches and it meant a lot for our guys, especially our seniors," Slaughter said. "What that kid is going through is hard, but he got out at noon today and he made sure he made it here because he really cares about his teammates and it's important for our guys to see that. Our theme this year is "United" and we are united because we have kids like Thomas, who loves his teammates, and we have teammates that love their brother. That's what it's all about."
A back-and-forth first quarter saw the Bruins forge a 21-14 lead. However, the Generals defense would find its footing over the final three quarters to keep the high-powered Bruins' offense off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Northwest's only other score in the final three quarters came on a short interception return.
"We finally settled down," Slaughter explained. "We made a couple of coaching adjustments, but mainly we just settled down. You can't duplicate what Northwest does in practice. They've got really good receivers and they block very well on the edge. It took us awhile to get settled into that, but the other thing was that our offense put some pressure on them."
Make that a lot of pressure. Quarterback Nick Hanson completed 14-of-25 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Jeffery Curtis' 41-yard halfback touchdown pass to Chandler Hill put the Generals just shy of 400 yards through the air.
Receiver Nolan Letzgus, who didn't even play in the team's first four games of the season, picked up another 235 yards on nine grabs with a pair of scores to vault over the 900-yard mark in just six games. Hill had five catches for 154 yards, while Dylan Bryan's one first-half catch went for nine yards and resulted in a score.
Maddox Rose's 11-yard TD run early in the second quarter tied things up at 21 and Letzgus, who had an 85-yard punt return for a score called back on a penalty just over a minute after Rose's scoring scamper, hauled in a 67-yard score from Hanson on a deep post and the Generals' would go in front 28-21 at the break.
But it would take Heritage just over three-and-a-half minutes of the second half to impose its will and take control.
A Zach Angel sack would force a short Bruin punt and Curtis' TD toss to Hill would add to the lead. After another Northwest punt, Heritage covered 88 yards in just three plays, capped by a 64-yard run catch-and-run by Letzgus for six more points.
The Bruins' pick-six would briefly cut the gap down to 42-28 with 5:45 left in the third quarter, but Hanson would drive the Generals 72 yards in 10 plays as Curtis went the final seven yards on a run. Curtis would then add a 10-yard tackle for loss and a nine-yard sack on defense to force a Northwest punt and Letzgus would score on a 39-yard Hanson pass one play later after the Bruin cornerback covering him slipped while trying to break on the throw.
Curtis would add a final sack early in the fourth, while Wes Lozano would pick off Northwest quarterback Ty Fisher in the endzone to end one final scoring chance for the Bruin starters.
Curtis picked up 64 yards on 19 carries and also had a 4-yard first-quarter TD run - set up by an 87-yard kick return by Letzgus - as the senior went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Kicker Ryan Craft was a perfect 8-of-8 on point afters to go over 100 career points.
The Heritage defense limited Northwest to just 218 total yards on the night, with 141 of those yards coming in the first quarter. The Bruins' final 47 yards - all rushing - came in the final five minutes of the game with both teams playing back-ups. Northwest's starters managed just two first downs after the first quarter.
Heritage (5-5), winners of four of its last five games, will now get ready to travel to Region 7-AAAA runner-up Marist (8-2), whose only two losses of the season have come at the hands of Region 8-AAAA champion St. Pius X (17-0) and Region 7-AAAA champion and defending state champion Blessed Trinity (10-7).
"I think we're as close as where we need to be as can be expected," Slaughter said. "There are things we still have to get better at, but I think we're finally starting to peak. Tonight was the best game we've played all year on both sides of the ball by far and we did it against a really good football team. I think we're close."