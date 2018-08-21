In their first two quarters of play on Friday night, the Dalton Catamounts amassed just 37 yards of total offense.
Monday night, they went for 38 yards on the very first play.
Those 38 yards came on a touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs and the speedy junior would add a 13-yard TD run approximately three-and-a-half minutes later. The two quick scores would give Dalton all the cushion they would need as they finished off a 42-24 victory over the Ringgold Tigers at Harmon Field.
Friday's game was halted at halftime due to lightning and severe weather and the rest of the game would eventually be called off as both teams left the field that night believing Dalton had scored a 21-10 victory.
However, word came down on Saturday that the game had been prematurely stopped. School officials pointed to a new GHSA rule, put in place this year, that all varsity football games must be played to completion, unless the team trailing opted not to finish. Ringgold declined that option and the two teams journeyed back to Harmon Field to resume the game after what was essentially a three-day halftime break.
Ringgold got the ball to start the third quarter and were forced to punt to Friday's hero, Tyis Love, who had a 95-yard kickoff return and a 98-yard punt return for touchdowns in the first half. Love brought the punt back all the way to the Ringgold 38-yard line before Gibbs found a hole off left tackle and sprinted to the end zone.
An illegal procedure penalty, a sack and a short punt on Ringgold's next possession set up shop for the Catamounts at the Tigers' 33-yard-line. Four plays layer, Gibbs scored his second touchdown of the night on a nearly identical run and Ivan Mora's second PAT of the night boosted lead to 35-10 midway through the third quarter.
"We put our defense in a bad position, offensively, with a couple of bad series and they got after us," Ringgold head coach Robert Akins explained. "We knew their kicker (Mora) was going to kick it in the endzone almost every time. You have to get some first downs and flip the field and we didn't do that, at least not in the first two series. After that, we started to gel, but like we told our kids, we have to do that from the beginning if we want to win ball games."
The Tigers would finally get their feet underneath them on their next possession as they drove 83 yards in 12 plays, aided by a pass interference penalty the Catamounts. Dalton Green would take a handoff and bolt into the endzone from eight yards out before Garrett Davis' extra point cut the margin down to 35-17 with just 36.9 seconds left in the third period.
Another long kick return by Love put the ball near midfield, but the Tigers' defense stiffened and Dalton faced third down and 20 from its own 43 on the first play of the fourth quarter as momentum started to swing the way of the visitors.
But the Catamounts would stun the Tigers as Gibbs got a step on the secondary and hauled in a backbreaking 57-yard touchdown pass in stride from quarterback Landon Allen with Mora's extra point making it 42-17.
Needing to score quickly, Ringgold marched from its own 20 to the Dalton 20 on four Kibler completions and a 20-yard scamper by freshman tailback Kori Dumas. But Dalton's defense would bow its neck and end the drive with an interception in the endzone as a scrambling Kibler had to make an off-balance throw on fourth down.
Ringgold would force a punt and get it back at its own 45 with 5:03 left to play. They would cover the 55 yards in 11 plays, highlighted by a 32-yard catch by Pete Brower and capped off by a 3-yard touchdown catch by Brayden Broome as Davis added the extra point with 1:07 remaining.
However, Lane Cox would recover the Tigers' onside kick attempt and Dalton would eventually run out the clock
Kibler was 13-of-22 for 153 yards in the second half and finished the game 22-of-39 for 279 yards. The Tigers also added 143 yards rushing on 41 attempts over all four quarters to amass 422 yards of offense.
Meanwhile Dalton's 79 yards rushing on Monday gave them 92 total for the game on 14 attempts. Allen was 3-of-7 for 77 yards on Monday and finished 7-of-14 for 92 yards, giving Dalton a total of 184 yards.
Ringgold (0-1) will open its home schedule this Friday against crosstown rival Heritage. The Generals (1-0) won last year's meeting in Boynton, 13-11, snapping a nine-game losing streak to their county foes.
Akins said he expected his team to be motivated for the long-awaited rematch.
"If you can't get fired up for Friday night, playing in the first home game (of the season) against Heritage, something's wrong," he said. "We're going to practice hard (on Tuesday). We're trying to teach a culture where we're trying to teach them how to grow up and be men, and what better way to do it than on Tuesday after a ball game, strapping it up and going.
"If you think about it, our practice today would have been 28 (separate) five-minute periods. That's almost two-and-a-half hours. But we went an hour-and-a-half down here tonight against a pretty good football team, so we got better tonight. That's what it's all about."