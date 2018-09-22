The Trion Bulldogs would drive 58 yards in the closing minutes of the game on Friday night and get a late touchdown run by Hagen Willingham to score a 40-34 victory over rival Gordon Lee at Sam McCain Stadium.
Trion led 14-0 after the first period of play, but the Trojans would find the endzone three times in second quarter. A missed PAT would keep the Bulldogs in front, 21-20, as the two teams went to the locker room.
Gordon Lee would pick off a Trion pass midway through the third quarter and convert it into six points. The Trojans would come up empty on the conversion try, but had their first lead of the game, 26-21, with less than five minutes to play in third.
The lead would be short-lived, however, as the Bulldogs answered with a touchdown with less than a minute to play in the period. Trion's 2-point conversion attempt also came up empty, but the Bulldogs would take a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Willingham would temporarily give his team some breathing room with a 12-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes to play, but the Trojans would march quickly down the field and find the endzone after a 75-yard drive. The 2-point conversion attempt was successful and Gordon Lee pulled even, 34-34, with 2:36 left in the game.
However, the Bulldogs would begin their final possession at their own 42-yard line and would drive the field to set up Willingham's late heroics.
No further details had been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee (1-4, 0-2) will be back at Billy Neil Ellis Stadium this coming Friday to face the Bowdon Red Devils in another Region 6-A North contest.