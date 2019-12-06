A total of 11 Gordon Lee High School football players were voted on to the All-Region teams for Region 6-A North on Thursday, including three first-team selections.
Junior running back Cade Peterson was named to the first team offense, while senior defensive lineman Austin Crowley and junior linebacker Cody Thomas were named to the first team defense.
Junior defensive lineman Michael Akins was a second team defensive pick, as was junior defensive back Brody Cobb.
Honorable mention selections included senior defensive back Coleby Casteel, junior linebacker Jackson Moore, junior defensive lineman Gabe Kirkendoll, junior linebacker Kameron Oliver, junior offensive lineman Dylan Burnett and junior defensive back Jacob Neal.
Darlington senior quarterback Griffin Brewster was named as the sub-region Player of the Year. His teammate, senior offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, was named as the Lineman of the Year.
North Cobb Christian senior running back Ryan Pruitt was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year. Bowdon senior free safety Ben Fortson was the Defensive Player of the Year. Christian Heritage sophomore running back/linebacker Gage Leonard was the Athlete of the Year, while Rich Fendley of Bowdon was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.