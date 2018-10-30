Class AAAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Colquitt County 130 (13)
2. Parkview 108
3. Grayson 105
4. Hillgrove 81
5. North Gwinnett 78
6. Walton 60
7. Roswell 54
8. Archer 43
9. Lowndes 20
10. Milton 13
Others Receiving Votes: Marietta 10, McEachern 7, Westlake 4
Dropped Out: Marietta
Class AAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Lee County 130 (13)
2. Creekview 114
3. Tucker 101
4. Harrison 75
5. Stephenson 67
6. Allatoona 59
7. Sequoyah 47
8. Douglas County 36
9. Valdosta 35
10. Coffee 28
Others Receiving Votes: Northside-Warner Robins 19, Dacula 7, Johns Creek 3
Dropped out: Northside-Warner Robins
Class AAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Rome 130 (13)
2. Buford 110
3. Warner Robins 99
4. Dutchtown 86
5. Wayne County 85
6. Stockbridge 67
7. Jones County 52
8. SW DeKalb 40
9. Ware County 26
10. Kell 15
Others Receiving Votes: Carrollton 7
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Blessed Trinity 130 (13)
2. Cartersville 109
3. Mary Persons 105
4. St. Pius X 89
5. Eastside 78
6. Troup 65
7. Marist 50
8. Pickens 42
9. Flowery Branch 30
10. Ridgeland 7
Others Receiving Votes: Cairo 6, North Oconee 5, Burke County 2
Dropped Out: None
Class AAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Calhoun 129 (12)
2. Cedar Grove 114
3. Monroe Area 102 (1)
4. Peach County 87
5. Benedictine 75
6. Greater Atlanta Christian 69
7. Dawson County 41
8. Westminster 39
9. Pierce County 35
10. Jefferson 19
Others Receiving Votes: SE Bulloch 3, Pace Academy 3, Westside-Macon 3
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Hapeville Charter 124 (8)
2. Rabun County 105 (3)
3. Rockmart 101
4. Bremen 85
5. Callaway 65
6. Dublin 62
7. Brooks County 44
8. Dodge County 42
9. Heard County 39
10. Washington County 25
Others Receiving Votes: Union County 10, Douglass 6, Jefferson County 3, Swainsboro 3, Vidalia 1
Dropped Out: None
Class A
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. ELCA 126 (9)
2. Irwin County 117 (3)
3. Athens Academy 108 (1)
4. Prince Avenue 84
5. Clinch County 83
6. Pelham 55
7. Mount Zion-Carroll 35
8. Fellowship Christian 28
9. Calvary Day 19
10. Commerce 18
Others Receiving Votes: Savannah Christian 15, Mount Paran 6, Marion County 6, Greene County 6, Aquinas 5, Mitchell County 4, North Cobb Christian 1
Dropped Out: None
Participating Publications: The Covington News, Times-Georgian, Oconee Enterprise, Lake Oconee News, Dalton Citizen, 92.9FM The Game, Marietta Daily Journal, Gwinnett Daily Post, Savannah Morning News, The Athletic, Newnan Times-Herald, Augusta Chronicle, Walker County Messenger.