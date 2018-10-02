Class AAAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Colquitt County 130 (13) 1
2. Walton 114 2
3. Parkview 101 3
4. Grayson 83 4
5. Archer 81 5
6. North Gwinnett 66 6
7. McEachern 43 7
8. Lowndes 36 9
9. Hillgrove 33 8
10. Wheeler 11 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Milton 9, Roswell 3, Mill Creek 3, North Cobb 2
Dropped Out: Milton
Class AAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Lee County 130 (13) 1
2. Coffee 117 2
3. Harrison 104 3
4. Creekview 89 4
5. Tucker 71 7
6. Sequoyah 51 5
T7. Valdosta 36 8
T7. Northside Warner Robins 36 9
9. Douglas County 33 10
10. Stephenson 21 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Alpharetta 10, Allatoona 9, Mays 7, Johns Creek 2, Dacula 1
Dropped Out: Alpharetta
Class AAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Rome 130 (13) 1
2. Stockbridge 108 2
3. Buford 95 3
4. Jones County 87 4
5. Carrollton 82 5
6. Wayne County 68 6
7. Warner Robins 64 7
8. Dutchtown 29 9
9. Southwest DeKalb 26 10
10. Ware County 20 8
Others Receiving Votes: Veterans 3, Upson-Lee 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Blessed Trinity 130 (13) 1
2. Cartersville 113 2
3. Mary Persons 106 3
4. St. Pius X 87 4
5. Flowery Branch 68 5
6. Marist 61 6
7. Troup 52 7
8. Eastside 50 8
9. Burke County 27 9
10. Woodward Academy 15 10
Others Receiving Votes: Richmond Academy 3, Cedartown 1, North Oconee 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Calhoun 130 (13) 1
2. Cedar Grove 117 2
3. Monroe Area 93 3
4. Peach County 85 4
5. Greater Atlanta Christian 78 5
6. Benedictine 69 6
7. Westminster 60 7
8. Jefferson County 38 8
9. Pierce County 19 9
10. Dawson County 17 10
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 6, Pace Academy 4
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Hapeville Charter 130 (13) 1
2. Callaway 101 7
3. Dodge County 96 4
4. Rabun County 86 5
5. Bremen 70 2
6. Washington County 58 8
7. Rockmart 56 6
8. Thomasville 49 3
9. Vidalia 24 9
10. Brooks County 21 10
Others Receiving Votes: Dublin 10, Berrien 1, Union County 1
Dropped Out: None
Class A
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. ELCA 123 (7) 1
2. Irwin County 119 (5) 2
3. Athens Academy 107 (1) 3
4. Clinch County 84 5
5. Prince Avenue Christian 66 4
6. Calvary Day 62 6
7. Commerce 50 7
8. Aquinas 35 8
9. Pelham 25 9
10. Mount Zion-Carroll 10
Others Receiving Votes: Darlington 7, George Walton Academy 6, Fellowship Christian 6, Mount Paran 5, Savannah Christian 2, Marion County 1, North Cobb Christian 1, Mount de Sales 1
Dropped Out: None
Publications Included: The Covington News, Gwinnett Daily Post, Tifton Gazette, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Walker County Messenger, Marietta Daily Journal, Douglas County Sentinel, Times-Georgian, The Athletic, Newnan-Times Herald, Walton Tribune, Dalton Daily Citizen.