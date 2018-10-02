GHSA

Class AAAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Colquitt County 130 (13) 1

2. Walton 114 2

3. Parkview 101 3

4. Grayson 83 4

5. Archer 81 5

6. North Gwinnett 66 6

7. McEachern 43 7

8. Lowndes 36 9

9. Hillgrove 33 8

10. Wheeler 11 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Milton 9, Roswell 3, Mill Creek 3, North Cobb 2

Dropped Out: Milton

Class AAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Lee County 130 (13) 1

2. Coffee 117 2

3. Harrison 104 3

4. Creekview 89 4

5. Tucker 71 7

6. Sequoyah 51 5

T7. Valdosta 36 8

T7. Northside Warner Robins 36 9

9. Douglas County 33 10

10. Stephenson 21 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Alpharetta 10, Allatoona 9, Mays 7, Johns Creek 2, Dacula 1

Dropped Out: Alpharetta

Class AAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Rome 130 (13) 1

2. Stockbridge 108 2

3. Buford 95 3

4. Jones County 87 4

5. Carrollton 82 5

6. Wayne County 68 6

7. Warner Robins 64 7

8. Dutchtown 29 9

9. Southwest DeKalb 26 10

10. Ware County 20 8

Others Receiving Votes: Veterans 3, Upson-Lee 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Blessed Trinity 130 (13) 1

2. Cartersville 113 2

3. Mary Persons 106 3

4. St. Pius X 87 4

5. Flowery Branch 68 5

6. Marist 61 6

7. Troup 52 7

8. Eastside 50 8

9. Burke County 27 9

10. Woodward Academy 15 10

Others Receiving Votes: Richmond Academy 3, Cedartown 1, North Oconee 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Calhoun 130 (13) 1

2. Cedar Grove 117 2

3. Monroe Area 93 3

4. Peach County 85 4

5. Greater Atlanta Christian 78 5

6. Benedictine 69 6

7. Westminster 60 7

8. Jefferson County 38 8

9. Pierce County 19 9

10. Dawson County 17 10

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 6, Pace Academy 4

Dropped Out: None

Class AA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Hapeville Charter 130 (13) 1

2. Callaway 101 7

3. Dodge County 96 4

4. Rabun County 86 5

5. Bremen 70 2

6. Washington County 58 8

7. Rockmart 56 6

8. Thomasville 49 3

9. Vidalia 24 9

10. Brooks County 21 10

Others Receiving Votes: Dublin 10, Berrien 1, Union County 1

Dropped Out: None

Class A

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. ELCA 123 (7) 1

2. Irwin County 119 (5) 2

3. Athens Academy 107 (1) 3

4. Clinch County 84 5

5. Prince Avenue Christian 66 4

6. Calvary Day 62 6

7. Commerce 50 7

8. Aquinas 35 8

9. Pelham 25 9

10. Mount Zion-Carroll 10

Others Receiving Votes: Darlington 7, George Walton Academy 6, Fellowship Christian 6, Mount Paran 5, Savannah Christian 2, Marion County 1, North Cobb Christian 1, Mount de Sales 1

Dropped Out: None

Publications Included: The Covington News, Gwinnett Daily Post, Tifton Gazette, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Walker County Messenger, Marietta Daily Journal, Douglas County Sentinel, Times-Georgian, The Athletic, Newnan-Times Herald, Walton Tribune, Dalton Daily Citizen.