Note: This will be the final weekly poll until after the state championship games.
Class AAAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Colquitt County 70 (7)
2. Parkview 60
3. Grayson 57
4. Hillgrove 45
T5. Walton 37
T5. North Gwinnett 37
7. Roswell 28
8. Archer 22
9. Milton 16
10. Westlake 8
Others Receiving Votes: McEachern 4, Lowndes 1, Marietta 1
Dropped Out: Lowndes
Class AAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Lee County 70 (7)
2. Creekview 66
3. Stephenson 52
4. Harrison 44
5. Sequoyah 36
6. Tucker 24
7. Douglas County 22
8. Valdosta 18
9. Dacula 15
10. Allatoona 14
Others Receiving Votes: John’s Creek 12, Coffee 10
Dropped Out: Coffee
Class AAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Rome 70 (7)
2. Buford 58
3. Warner Robins 52
4. Wayne County 50
5. Dutchtown 47
T6. Stockbridge 32
T6. SW DeKalb 32
8. Jones County 17
9. Kell 15
10. Ware County 11
Others Receiving Votes: Carrollton 5
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Blessed Trinity 70 (7)
2. Cartersville 61
3. Mary Persons 56
4. Eastside 47
5. St. Pius X 46
6. Marist 33
7. Pickens 26
8. Flowery Branch 20
9. Troup 14
10. Ridgeland 8
Others Receiving Votes: North Oconee 2, Cairo 1, Burke County 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Calhoun 70 (7)
2. Cedar Grove 62
3. Monroe Area 52
4. Peach County 48
5. Greater Atlanta Christian 44
6. Benedictine 37
7. Pierce County 25
8. Dawson County 20
9. Jefferson 13
10. Westminster 9
Others Receiving Votes: North Hall 2, SE Bulloch 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Hapeville Charter 67 (5)
2. Rabun County 58 (2)
3. Rockmart 53
4. Callaway 42
5. Brooks County 36
6. Dublin 35
T7. Bremen 28
T7. Heard County 28
9. Dodge County 24
10. Jefferson County 7
Others Receiving Votes: Washington County 6, Vidalia 1
Dropped Out: Washington County
Class A
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
T1. Irwin County 65 (3)
T1. ELCA 65 (3)
3. Athens Academy 59 (1)
4. Prince Avenue 47
5. Clinch County 43
6. Pelham 31
7. Mount Zion-Carroll 28
8. Fellowship Christian 12
9. Calvary Day 11
10. Mount Paran 6
Others Receiving Votes: Marion County 4, North Cobb 4 Christian, Commerce 2
Dropped Out: Commerce
Participating Publications: The Covington News, Marietta Daily Journal, Tifton Gazette, Augusta Chronicle, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post, Walker County Messenger