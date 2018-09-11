Class AAAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Colquitt County 178 (16)
2. Grayson 157 (2)
3. Walton 139
4. North Gwinnett 129
5. Parkview 99
6. Milton 97
7. Archer 71
8. Lowndes 42
9. McEachern 40
10. Hillgrove 23
Others Receiving Votes: Tift County 6, Mill Creek 3, North Cobb 3, Marietta 2, Norcross 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Lee County 180 (18)
2. Coffee 162
3. Harrison 128
4. Glynn Academy 119
5. Tucker 74
6. Valdosta 65
7. Creekview 63
8. Northside Warner-Robins 55
9. Alpharetta 50
10. Sequoyah 38
Others Receiving Votes: Dalton 22, Stephenson 6, Allatoona 4, Effingham County 2, Mays 1
Dropped Out: Dalton
Class AAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Rome 180 (18)
2. Warner Robins 155
3. Buford 138
4. Stockbridge 124
5. Carrollton 109
6. Jones County
7. Wayne County 68
8. Ware County 39
9. SW DeKalb 30
10. Kell 19
Others Receiving Votes: Dutchtown 14, Griffin 9, Clarke Central 2, Starr’s Mill 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Blessed Trinity 180 (18)
2. Marist 155
3. Cartersville 144
4. Mary Persons 131
5. St. Pius X 90
6. Flowery Branch 89
7. Eastside 65
8. Troup 48
9. Burke County 32
10. Thomson 21
Others Receiving Votes: Woodward Academy 10, Perry 7, Winder Barrow 6, Richmond Academy 4, Oconee County 3, Sandy Creek 2
Dropped Out: None
Class AAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Calhoun 179 (17)
2. Peach County 151
3. Cedar Grove 149 (1)
4. Monroe Area 120
5. Benedictine 101
6. Westminster 83
7. Greater Atlanta Christian Academy 66
8. Jefferson 64
9. Pierce County 25
10. Pace Academy 18
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 16, Pike County 10, Dawson County 8, Lovett 5, SE Bulloch 4, North Hall 4
Dropped Out: Lovett
Class AA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Hapeville Charter 180 (180)
2. Callaway 165
3. Bremen 138
4. Dodge County 117
5. Thomasville 116
6. Rabun County 75
7. Brooks County 69
8. Rockmart 54
9. Dublin 48
10. Washington County
Others Receiving Votes: Heard County 8, Vidalia 3, Fitzgerald 2, Jefferson County 2, Jeff Davis 1
Dropped Out: Heard County
Class A
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Clinch County 174 (13)
2. ELCA 161 (4)
3. Athens Academy 133 (1)
4. Irwin County 127 3
5. Prince Avenue Christian 121
6. Calvary Day 82
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll 65
8. Darlington 44
9. Mount Paran 32
T10. Commerce 13
T10. Manchester 13 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Savannah Country Day 6, George Walton Academy 5, Pelham 5, Aquinas 2
Dropped Out: None
Publications Included: The Covington News, The Athletic, Lake Oconee News, Dalton Citizen, Walker County Messenger, Walton Tribune, 92.9FM The Game, Clayton News/Henry Herald, Oconee Enterprise, Tifton Gazette, Times-Georgia, Savannah Morning News, Augusta Chronicle, Marietta Daily Journal, Newnan Times-Herald, Cherokee Tribune, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post