Class AAAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Colquitt County 140 (14)
2. Parkview 119
3. Grayson 114
4. North Gwinnett 87
5. Hillgrove 79
6. Walton 78
7. Archer 38
8. Roswell 36
9. Marietta 34
10. Lowndes 14
Others Receiving Votes: McEachern 12, Milton 11, Tift County 9, Westlake 1
Dropped Out: McEachern
Class AAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Lee County 140 (14)
2. Creekview 124
3. Tucker 106
4. Sequoyah 89
5. Douglas County 70
6. Northside Warner Robins 55
7. Harrison 51
8. Stephenson 38
9. Allatoona 35
10 Valdosta 29
Others Receiving Votes: Coffee 21, Dacula 4, John’s Creek 1
Dropped Out: none
Class AAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Rome 140 (14)
2. Buford 119
3. Warner Robins 105
T4. Dutchtown 95
T4. Wayne County 95
6. Stockbridge 72
7. Jones County 52
8. SW DeKalb 50
9. Ware County 32
10. Kell 11
Others Receiving Votes: Carrollton 9, Riverdale 1
Dropped Out: Carrollton
Class AAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Blessed Trinity 140 (14)
2. Cartersville 119
3. Mary Persons 114
4. St. Pius X 93
5. Eastside 84
6. Troup 68
7. Marist 63
8. Pickens 36
9. Flowery Branch 30
10. Ridgeland 7
Others Receiving Votes: North Oconee 4, Burke County 3, Cairo 2, Carver-Columbus 1, Salem 1
Dropped Out: Burke County
Class AAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Calhoun 139 (13)
2. Cedar Grove 122
3. Monroe Area 111 (1)
4. Peach County 92
T5. Benedictine 81
T5. Greater Atlanta Christian 81
7. Dawson County 41
8. Westminster 40
9. Pierce County 31
10. Jefferson 27
Others Receiving Votes: Westside-Macon 2, Liberty County 2, North Hall 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Hapeville Charter 136 (11)
2. Rabun County 117 (3)
T3. Bremen 101
T3. Rockmart 101
5. Callaway 69
6. Dublin 65
7. Brooks County 46
8. Dodge County 39
9. Washington County 38
10. Heard County 37
Others Receiving Votes: Vidalia 6, Jefferson County 3, Fitzgerald 2, Union County 1
Dropped Out: None
Class A
School, Points
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. ELCA 134 (9)
2. Irwin County 127 (4)
3. Athens Academy 115 (1)
4. Prince Avenue 91
5. Clinch County 87
6. Commerce 61
7. Pelham 46
8. Mount Zion- Carroll 33
9. Fellowship Christian 21
10. Calvary Day 15
Others Receiving Votes: Savannah Christian 12, Mount Paran 9, Aquinas 6, Greene County 4, Marion County 2, Darlington 1, Schley County 1
Dropped Out: Aquinas