GHSA

Class AAAAAAA

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Colquitt County 140 (14)

2. Parkview 119

3. Grayson 114

4. North Gwinnett 87

5. Hillgrove 79

6. Walton 78

7. Archer 38

8. Roswell 36

9. Marietta 34

10. Lowndes 14

Others Receiving Votes: McEachern 12, Milton 11, Tift County 9, Westlake 1

Dropped Out: McEachern

Class AAAAAA

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Lee County 140 (14)

2. Creekview 124

3. Tucker 106

4. Sequoyah 89

5. Douglas County 70

6. Northside Warner Robins 55

7. Harrison 51

8. Stephenson 38

9. Allatoona 35

10 Valdosta 29

Others Receiving Votes: Coffee 21, Dacula 4, John’s Creek 1

Dropped Out: none

Class AAAAA

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Rome 140 (14)

2. Buford 119

3. Warner Robins 105

T4. Dutchtown 95

T4. Wayne County 95

6. Stockbridge 72

7. Jones County 52

8. SW DeKalb 50

9. Ware County 32

10. Kell 11

Others Receiving Votes: Carrollton 9, Riverdale 1

Dropped Out: Carrollton

Class AAAA

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Blessed Trinity 140 (14)

2. Cartersville 119

3. Mary Persons 114

4. St. Pius X 93

5. Eastside 84

6. Troup 68

7. Marist 63

8. Pickens 36

9. Flowery Branch 30

10. Ridgeland 7

Others Receiving Votes: North Oconee 4, Burke County 3, Cairo 2, Carver-Columbus 1, Salem 1

Dropped Out: Burke County

Class AAA

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Calhoun 139 (13)

2. Cedar Grove 122

3. Monroe Area 111 (1)

4. Peach County 92

T5. Benedictine 81

T5. Greater Atlanta Christian 81

7. Dawson County 41

8. Westminster 40

9. Pierce County 31

10. Jefferson 27

Others Receiving Votes: Westside-Macon 2, Liberty County 2, North Hall 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AA

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Hapeville Charter 136 (11)

2. Rabun County 117 (3)

T3. Bremen 101

T3. Rockmart 101

5. Callaway 69

6. Dublin 65

7. Brooks County 46

8. Dodge County 39

9. Washington County 38

10. Heard County 37

Others Receiving Votes: Vidalia 6, Jefferson County 3, Fitzgerald 2, Union County 1

Dropped Out: None

Class A

School, Points

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. ELCA 134 (9)

2. Irwin County 127 (4)

3. Athens Academy 115 (1)

4. Prince Avenue 91

5. Clinch County 87

6. Commerce 61

7. Pelham 46

8. Mount Zion- Carroll 33

9. Fellowship Christian 21

10. Calvary Day 15

Others Receiving Votes: Savannah Christian 12, Mount Paran 9, Aquinas 6, Greene County 4, Marion County 2, Darlington 1, Schley County 1

Dropped Out: Aquinas