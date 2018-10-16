Class AAAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Colquitt County 120 (12)
2. Walton 105
3. Parkview 93
4. Grayson 88
5. North Gwinnett 70
6. Hillgrove 58
7. Lowndes 49
8. Archer 30
9. Marietta 27
10. McEachern 7
Others Receiving Votes: Roswell 5, Milton 4, Camden County 3, Brookwood 1, Tift County 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Lee County 120 (12)
2. Creekview 106
3. Tucker 88
4. Sequoyah 74
5. Valdosta 61
6. Douglas County 44
7. Northside Warner Robins 38
8. Harrison 35
9. Allatoona 33
10. Stephenson 20
Others Receiving Votes: Coffee 16, Alpharetta 5, Dacula 4
Dropped Out: Coffee
Class AAAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Rome 120 (12)
2. Stockbridge 104
3. Buford 95
4. Warner Robins 84
5. Wayne County 71
6. Dutchtown 57
7. SW DeKalb 35
8. Jones County 33
9. Ware County 24
10. Carrollton 23
Others Receiving Votes: Kell 11
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Blessed Trinity 120 (12)
2. Cartersville 105
3. Mary Persons 98
4. St. Pius X 81
5. Eastside 59
6. Troup County 58
7. Marist 56
8. Flowery Branch 46
9. Burke County 29
10. Ridgeland 8
Others Receiving Votes: Pickens 3, Woodward Academy 2, Howard 1, Cedartown 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Calhoun 119 (11)
2. Cedar Grove 107
3. Monroe Area 89 (1)
4. Peach County 80
5. Benedictine 64
6. Greater Atlanta Christan 63
7. Jefferson 45
8. Dawson County 27
9. Westminster 23
10. Pierce County 17
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 6, Westside-Macon 1, Pace Academy 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Hapeville Charter 111 (7)
2. Callaway 108 (2)
3. Rabun County 96 (3)
4. Bremen 80
5. Rockmart 77
6. Dublin 49
7. Vidalia 41
8. Washington County 36
9. Brooks County 32
10. Dodge County 26
Others Receiving Votes: Jefferson County 3, Heard County 2, Union County 1, Thomasville 1
Dropped Out: None
Class A
School, Points
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. ELCA 115 (8)
2. Irwin County 100 (3)
3. Athens Academy 88 (1)
4. Prince Avenue 80
5. Clinch County 76
6. Commerce 50
7. Pelham 46
8. Aquinas 33
9. Mount Zion-Carroll 19
10. Fellowship Christian 11
Others Receiving Votes: Savannah Christian 10, Calvary Day 8, George Walton 5, Mount Paran 4, Marion County 4, Darlington 2
Dropped Out: None
Poll Participants: The Covington News, The Athletic, Dalton Citizen, Walton Tribune, Augusta Chronicle, Marietta Daily Journal, Newnan Times-Herald, Tifton Gazette, Savannah Morning News, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post, Times-Georgian.