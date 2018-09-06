GHSA

Class AAAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Colquitt County 154 (12) 3

2. Grayson 144 (3) 1

3. Walton 125 4

4. North Gwinnett 112 (1) 2

5. Milton 93 6

6. Parkview 87 8

7. Archer 60 7

8. Lowndes 34 5

9. McEachern 26 10

10. Hillgrove 25 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Marietta 10, Mill Creek 8, Tift County 3, North Cobb 3, North Paulding 2.

Dropped Out: None

Class AAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Lee County 160 (16) 1

2. Coffee 144 2

3. Harrison 128 3

4. Glynn Academy 94 5

5. Valdosta 73 6

6. Dalton 64 9

7. Tucker 51 7

8. Northside Warner Robins 49 4

9. Alpharetta 46 8

10. Creekview 42 10

Others Receiving Votes: Douglas County 14, Sequoyah 8, Stephenson 2, Houston County 2, Allatoona 1, Mays 1.

Dropped Out: None

Class AAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Rome 160 (16) 1

2. Warner Robins 135 3

3. Buford 121 2

4. Stockbridge 101 4

T5. Jones County 97 6

T5. Carrollton 97 5

7. Wayne County 60 7

8. Kell 46 10

9. Ware County 20 8

10. SW DeKalb 12 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Dutchtown 9, Griffin 6, Starr’s Mill 5, Richmond Hill 4, Douglass 1

Dropped Out: Starr’s Mill

Class AAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Blessed Trinity 159 (15) 1

2. Marist 128 3

3. Cartersville 123 (1) 2

4. Mary Persons 116 4

5. Flowery Branch 75 7

T6. St. Pius X 74 6

T6. Thomson 74 NR

8. Eastside 51 8

9. Troup County 26 NR

10. Burke County 21 9

Others Receiving Votes: Woodward Academy 13, Perry 6, Sandy Creek 3, Cedartown 2, Oconee County 2.

Dropped Out: Woodward Academy

Class AAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Calhoun 160 (16) 1

2. Cedar Grove 131 3

T3. Benedictine 117 5

T3. Peach County 117 2

5. Westminster 90 4

6. Greater Atlanta Christian 70 6

7. Monroe Area 65 10

8. Jefferson 42 9

9. Pace Academy 28 8

10. Lovett 23 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 16, Pierce County 6, Pike County 3, North Hall 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Hapeville Charter 160 (16) 1

2. Callaway 117 5

3. Bremen 100 7

4. Dodge County 99 6

5. Thomasville 85 4

6. Brooks County 84 2

7. Heard County 80 3

8. Rabun County 60 8

9. Dublin 52 9

10. Rockmart 15 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Washington County 11, Elbert 4, Jefferson County 3, Toombs County 2, Fitzgerald 2, SE Bulloch 2, Screven County 1

Dropped Out: Toombs County

Class A

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Clinch County 155 (14) 1

2. ELCA 137 (1) 2

3. Irwin County 107 4

4. Athens Academy 105 (1) 3

5. Prince Avenue 100 5

6. Calvary Day 70 7

7. Mount Zion 58 8

8. Manchester 36 9

9. Mount Paran 32 6

10. Darlington 27 10

Others Receiving Votes: Commerce 10, Pelham 4, Hebron Christian 2, Savannah Country Day 2, Trinity Christian 1, Aquinas 1.

Dropped Out: None

Participating Publications: The Covington News, Forsyth County News, The Athletic, Dalton Citizen, Augusta Chronicle, 92.9FM The Game, The Brunswick News, Newnan Times-Herald, Marietta Daily Journal, Savannah Morning News, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post, Times Georgian, Walton Tribune, Walker Messenger, Tifton Gazette.