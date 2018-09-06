Class AAAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Colquitt County 154 (12) 3
2. Grayson 144 (3) 1
3. Walton 125 4
4. North Gwinnett 112 (1) 2
5. Milton 93 6
6. Parkview 87 8
7. Archer 60 7
8. Lowndes 34 5
9. McEachern 26 10
10. Hillgrove 25 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Marietta 10, Mill Creek 8, Tift County 3, North Cobb 3, North Paulding 2.
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Lee County 160 (16) 1
2. Coffee 144 2
3. Harrison 128 3
4. Glynn Academy 94 5
5. Valdosta 73 6
6. Dalton 64 9
7. Tucker 51 7
8. Northside Warner Robins 49 4
9. Alpharetta 46 8
10. Creekview 42 10
Others Receiving Votes: Douglas County 14, Sequoyah 8, Stephenson 2, Houston County 2, Allatoona 1, Mays 1.
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Rome 160 (16) 1
2. Warner Robins 135 3
3. Buford 121 2
4. Stockbridge 101 4
T5. Jones County 97 6
T5. Carrollton 97 5
7. Wayne County 60 7
8. Kell 46 10
9. Ware County 20 8
10. SW DeKalb 12 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Dutchtown 9, Griffin 6, Starr’s Mill 5, Richmond Hill 4, Douglass 1
Dropped Out: Starr’s Mill
Class AAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Blessed Trinity 159 (15) 1
2. Marist 128 3
3. Cartersville 123 (1) 2
4. Mary Persons 116 4
5. Flowery Branch 75 7
T6. St. Pius X 74 6
T6. Thomson 74 NR
8. Eastside 51 8
9. Troup County 26 NR
10. Burke County 21 9
Others Receiving Votes: Woodward Academy 13, Perry 6, Sandy Creek 3, Cedartown 2, Oconee County 2.
Dropped Out: Woodward Academy
Class AAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Calhoun 160 (16) 1
2. Cedar Grove 131 3
T3. Benedictine 117 5
T3. Peach County 117 2
5. Westminster 90 4
6. Greater Atlanta Christian 70 6
7. Monroe Area 65 10
8. Jefferson 42 9
9. Pace Academy 28 8
10. Lovett 23 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 16, Pierce County 6, Pike County 3, North Hall 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Hapeville Charter 160 (16) 1
2. Callaway 117 5
3. Bremen 100 7
4. Dodge County 99 6
5. Thomasville 85 4
6. Brooks County 84 2
7. Heard County 80 3
8. Rabun County 60 8
9. Dublin 52 9
10. Rockmart 15 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Washington County 11, Elbert 4, Jefferson County 3, Toombs County 2, Fitzgerald 2, SE Bulloch 2, Screven County 1
Dropped Out: Toombs County
Class A
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Clinch County 155 (14) 1
2. ELCA 137 (1) 2
3. Irwin County 107 4
4. Athens Academy 105 (1) 3
5. Prince Avenue 100 5
6. Calvary Day 70 7
7. Mount Zion 58 8
8. Manchester 36 9
9. Mount Paran 32 6
10. Darlington 27 10
Others Receiving Votes: Commerce 10, Pelham 4, Hebron Christian 2, Savannah Country Day 2, Trinity Christian 1, Aquinas 1.
Dropped Out: None
Participating Publications: The Covington News, Forsyth County News, The Athletic, Dalton Citizen, Augusta Chronicle, 92.9FM The Game, The Brunswick News, Newnan Times-Herald, Marietta Daily Journal, Savannah Morning News, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post, Times Georgian, Walton Tribune, Walker Messenger, Tifton Gazette.